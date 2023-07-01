A major fire broke out at godowns in Mumbai's Kurla area on Saturday evening. ANI reported that six fire tenders rushed to the scene to douse the flames. No injuries have been reported yet. More details are awaited. Madhya Pradesh School Van Fire Video: Vehicle Carrying Students Catches Fire in Indore, BSF Jawans Rescue Kids and Driver.

Mumbai Fire Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in godowns in Kurla area of Mumbai. Six fire tenders are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. No injuries reported yet. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/IK05MUvcSF — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

