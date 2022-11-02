An elderly woman lost her life as an elevator in a residential building in Mumbai collapsed from the fourth floor on October 21. The incident took place in a multi-story building in Kandivali's Charkop area. Reportedly, the woman was using the lift to go for a morning walk. Unfortunately, the lift got stuck on the fourth floor. The faulty elevator then crashed to the ground floor leading to the woman's death. Video: Patient on Stretcher Narrowly Avoids Getting Crushed After Lift Suddenly Falls Down.

Elderly Woman Killed in Lift Accident:

My mother, a 62 year old woman lost her life while using the residential building’s lift at Charkop area of Kandivali West on 21st October’22. The lift had a free-fall from the 4th floor to the ground. #liftaccident #Charkop#highlandbreeze#Kandivali#Mumbai#brutaldeath pic.twitter.com/DM6RQRK4NS — sachindra p (@p_sachindra) October 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)