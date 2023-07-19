Amid heavy rains in Mumbai, an incident of house collapse was reported on July 19. According to news agency ANI, a house collapsed in Mumbai's Bhandup area. One person died in the incident, said the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). Further details were awaited. Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall for past few days. Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Disrupted on Central Line, Badlapur-Ambarnath Section Shut Due to Waterlogging on Tracks.

House Collapse in Mumbai Kills One:

