A major accident involving two Mumbai local trains was averted on Wednesday, June 21. According to reports, two local trains came face to face on a same track at Bandra railway station in Mumbai. A whisker helped avert the mishap. A video of two Mumbai local trains halted on same tracks at Bandra railway station is going viral. Uttar Pradesh: Major Train Accident Averted in Ghazipur After Villagers Alert Gangman About Crack on Railway Track (Watch Video).

Mumbai Local Train Accident Averted #WATCH | Major mishap at #Mumbailocal averted; 2 local #trains come face to face as both locals were on the same train track.#mumbai pic.twitter.com/O7oRH2q3px — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) June 21, 2023

