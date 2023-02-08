A timely intervention by villagers helped avert a major train accident in Ghazipur of Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the Howrah-Amritsar Punjab Mail crossed the broken railway track but was stopped before the horror could unfold. According to the reports, the youths informed the Railways gangman about the crack on the railway line. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Alert Loco Pilots Avert Major Accident After Two Trains Arrive on Same Railway Track During Crossing in Bahraich, Video Goes Viral.

Major Train Accident Averted in Ghazipur:

