The incessant rainfall in Mumbai has thrown everyday life out of gear. The heavy downpour has led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas, affecting local train services in Mumbai. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Central Railway said that mainline train services between CSMT and Thane station are suspended, whereas shuttle services are running between Thane—Karjat, Khopoli, and Kasara Stations. On the other hand, services on the Harbour line are also affected due to waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station. "Tain services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice," the post read. Central Railway also said that train services on the Central Main Line and Harbour Line are running behind schedule. Meanwhile, Western Railway said that trains are running normally on the Western line. Maharashtra Rain Fury: Government Offices, Schools, Colleges Shut In Mumbai Today; Local Trains Hit (Watch Videos).

Mainline Train Services Between CSMT and Thane Station Are Suspended, Says Central Railway

Train Update Due to heavy rains in the Mumbai region and #Waterlogging, Mainline train services between CSMT and Thane station are suspended until further notice Shuttle service are running between Thane - Karjat, Khopoli and Kasara Station. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) August 19, 2025

Services Suspended on Harbour Line Between Kurla and CSMT

Harbour Train Update Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and #Waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station, train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) August 19, 2025

Train Services Affected on Central and Harbour Lines

Train Update: Train Services Update (Suburban / Harbour Line) Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, train services on both the Central Main Line and Harbour Line are running behind schedule time@Central_Railway@YatriRailways — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) August 19, 2025

Trains Running Normally on Western Line

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)