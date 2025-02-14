Mumbai local train services will be affected on Sunday, February 16, 2025, due to a Mega Block on the Western, Central, and Harbour lines for maintenance work. On the Central Line, slow services between CSMT and Vidyavihar will be diverted from 10:55 am to 3:35 pm, halting at select fast-line stations. On the Harbour Line, Kurla-Vashi services will remain suspended from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm, with special trains running between CSMT-Kurla and Panvel-Vashi. Harbour line passengers can travel via Thane-Vashi/Nerul from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The Western Line will see a five-hour block between Borivali and Goregaon from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, shifting fast-line trains to slow tracks, leading to cancellations and short-terminated services. No block is planned for the Transharbour and Uran lines. Passengers should plan accordingly. Mumbai Mega Block on February 16: Western Railway To Operate 5-Hour Block Between Virar-Vaitarna, Saphale-Kelve Road Stations on Sunday, Check Details Here.

Mega Block on Sunday, February 16, 2025

