Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis today flagged off the trial runs on the city's fully underground Metro 3 line. The Metro 3 line will connect Colaba, Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai to SEEPZ, MIDC in the north-west, via Bandra with the first phase likely to be operational by December 2023 and the next phase by June 2024, said the officials.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)