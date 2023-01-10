The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Tuesday took to Twitter to share the news that the first phase of Metro Line 3 or Aqua Line, will be launched in December 2023. The first phase will connect Aarey and BKC metro stations. The Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line-3 will be Mumbai's first underground metro line. Mumbai Metro Line 3 Update: Watch Video to Know Station-Wise Progress on Aqua Line.

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Update:

