The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that moderate to heavy rain is likely in city and suburbs. "Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h very likely," the BMC said. Besides the IMD Mumbai said that moderate to intense spells of rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune & Satara, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur during the next 3-4 hours.

Check tweet:

Mumbai | Moderate to heavy rain in city & suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h very likely: BMC — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

Check BMCs tweet:

#WeatherUpdate @ 2000 Hrs: Moderate rain in city & suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely.#MyBMCUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)