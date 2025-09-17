Mumbai’s Monorail services will remain suspended from September 20 as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) begins major upgrade work. The planned suspension aims to speed up the integration of new rolling stock and introduce advanced CBTC signalling systems. Authorities said the upgrade will also focus on refurbishing the existing fleet to enhance overall efficiency. The move is intended to ensure smoother travel, improved reliability, and greater safety for daily commuters. MMRDA emphasised that these improvements are crucial for the long-term sustainability of the service. Mumbai Monorail Services Resume After 2-Hour-Long Hault Due to Technical Snag Near Wadala, All 17 Passengers Evacuated Safely.

Mumbai Monorail Services Suspended From Sept 20

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced the temporary suspension of Monorail services from 20th September. This planned block will allow faster integration of new Rolling Stock, advanced CBTC signalling upgrades, and refurbishment of the existing… — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)