In a bizarre incident, a loco pilot halted a Mumbai local train midway to urinate on the tracks, with the old video now resurfacing online. The clip, originally shot in 2019, shows the motorman stopping the train between Ambernath and Ulhasnagar before stepping out to relieve himself. A commuter on a nearby flyover recorded the incident, capturing the pilot urinating in front of the halted train. Moments later, he climbed back into the cabin and resumed the journey as if nothing had happened. Mumbai Local Train Update: Local Train Services on Central Railway’s Main Line Disrupted Due to Technical Snag in Signalling System.

Loco Pilot Jumps Off Train to Pee, Old Video Goes Viral Again

Mumbai....Motorman halts local train between two railway stops to urinate on tracks, video goes viral pic.twitter.com/D4vgBd8LJM — Manoj Pandey (@PManoj222) July 18, 2019

Mumbai Loco Pilot Halts Train to Urinate

𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 | This video of local driver relieving himself in front his train has gone viral. Watch this clip- pic.twitter.com/0Vx5ZhEeZC — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) February 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)