The Navghar Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 5-year-old minor on her school premises. According to cops, the 52-year-old accused was an old school worker. "He lured her into a room & raped her. Girl admitted to hospital, treatment on," officials from Navghar Police Station said.

