On Thursday, the Mumbai Police issued prohibitory orders under section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act in Mumbai for 15 days starting from November 1 to November 15. Under the prohibitory orders under section 37 of Maharashtra Police Act in Mumbai, no more than 5 persons can gather at a place. Besides, no processions has been allowed, bursting of firecrackers, use of loudspeakers and music bands in a procession are also not allowed. Only wedding ceremonies and funerals have been exempted. Mumbai Police Receive Call About Bombs Being Planted in Malls, Cinema Halls and Other Parts of City, Late-Night Searches Found Nothing Suspicious.

Prohibitory Orders in Mumbai for 15 Days

Under the prohibitory orders under section 37 of Maharashtra Police Act in Mumbai, no more than 5 persons can gather at a place, no processions allowed, bursting of firecrackers, use of loudspeakers & music bands in a procession not allowed. Wedding ceremonies, funerals exempted. — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)