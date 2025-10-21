Today, October 21, the Mumbai Police said that they found a newborn baby, which was abandoned between two parked vans in Goregaon during a midnight patrol. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai Police said that they quickly rescued the baby with the Nirbhaya Squad and rushed it to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared the baby safe and stable. "While patrolling the @BangurNagarPS Beat Marshals at around midnight discovered that an unidentified couple had abandoned a newborn baby in an open area between two vans," the post read. The Mumbai Police further said that they handed over the newborn baby to St. Catherine’s Home in Andheri (West). "A case has been registered against unknown individuals and further investigation is underway," the post added. A heartwarming video shared by the Mumbai police shows a woman constable playing with the newborn baby. Mumbai Police Detains 4 People for Shooting Without Permission.

Mumbai Police Rescue Newborn Baby Abandoned in Goregaon

While patrolling the @BangurNagarPS Beat Marshals at around midnight discovered that an unidentified couple had abandoned a newborn baby in an open area between two vans. Upon inspection, the newborn was immediately taken to Shatabdi Hospital for medical treatment with the… pic.twitter.com/ZnTijOCDl5 — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mumbai Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

