Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai today, July 4, after taking a one-day break. The heavy downpour in the city also led to waterlogging and slow movement of traffic in several areas. Amid all of this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert for Mumbai and Thane thereby indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Earlier in the day, the weather agency had issued a "yellow alert" for the next three days thus predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Mumbai Rains Today Photos and Videos: Monsoon Makes Come Back As Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of the City, Netizens Share Pictures and Clips.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Wednesday, July 5

IMD issues 0range alert for #Mumbai, #Thane for Wednesday, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places very likely. pic.twitter.com/ReinG8eplM — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) July 4, 2023

