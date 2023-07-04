Heavy rainfall lashes several parts of Mumbai and its suburbs today, July 4. The monsoon made a comeback in Mumbai today after a one-day break. While the heavy downpour did slow down traffic movement in the city, the rains have been welcomed with open arms. Netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of rainfall in Mumbai as #MumbaiRains began to trend on Twitter. "Mumbai Indians and Mumbai Rains Are So Similar," said one user while a second user shared a video of a car catching fire near Andheri East station amid rainfall in the city. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' for the next three days, thereby predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Mumbai Rains Forecast: Rainfall Back in City After One-Day Break, MeT Department Issues 'Yellow Alert' for Next 3 Days.

We Agree

Mumbai indians and Mumbai Rains Are So Similar Last me Comeback kar hi lete hai...⛈️💯 — Belieber_jain_ (@BeliberJain) July 4, 2023

Car Catches Fire Near Andheri East Station

#Mumbairains | While on my way to work today afternoon, saw this car on fire just outside Andheri East station amid light showers. Swift action taken by @MumbaiPolice #Mumbaifirebrigade to douse the flames. pic.twitter.com/JUwsYv6hHq — KC (@ChundawatKeshav) July 4, 2023

Traffic Police Keep Vehicular Movement Moving

"Rain or shine, our men in yellow sizzle on the streets, keeping traffic flowing like a perfectly crispy treat! Kudos to the dedicated heroes of @MTPHereToHelp! #RainWarriors #MumbaiTrafficPolice #MumbaiRains https://t.co/Chy3PZT2P0 — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 4, 2023

Good News for Mumbaikars?

Water levels raised to 17.66%#MumbaiRains — SkyWatch Weather India 🇮🇳 (@SkyWatchUpdates) July 4, 2023

#Mumbairains Turning the Skyline Into a Soggy Art Canvas

#Mumbairains turning the skyline into a soggy art canvas 🏙️🌧️💙 pic.twitter.com/2VVdzY6WuO — JyOwl🦉 (@Jy0wl) July 4, 2023

The Mumbai Monsoon Sky

