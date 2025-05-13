Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai, including Kurla and Kandivali, today, May 13. This morning, Mumbaikars were greeted with unseasonal rains as the sudden showers caught pedestrians off guard. Soon after, rains lashed the maximum city, and #MumbaiRains started to trend on X (formerly Twitter) with netizens sharing photos and videos of Mumbai Rains. Meanwhile, the city is expected to receive more rainfall this week due to favourable conditions for pre-monsoon showers. On Monday, May 12, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Tuesday, May 13. The yellow alert also applies to Thane, Raigad and Palghar till Wednesday, May 14. Weather Forecast Today, May 13: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Heavy Rains in Kurla

#MumbaiRains

Morning Mumbai Rains Surprises Many

Heavy Rain in Kandivali and Goregaon

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)