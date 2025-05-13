Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai, including Kurla and Kandivali, today, May 13. This morning, Mumbaikars were greeted with unseasonal rains as the sudden showers caught pedestrians off guard. Soon after, rains lashed the maximum city, and #MumbaiRains started to trend on X (formerly Twitter) with netizens sharing photos and videos of Mumbai Rains. Meanwhile, the city is expected to receive more rainfall this week due to favourable conditions for pre-monsoon showers. On Monday, May 12, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Tuesday, May 13. The yellow alert also applies to Thane, Raigad and Palghar till Wednesday, May 14. Weather Forecast Today, May 13: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Heavy Rains in Kurla

#MumbaiRains

As expected, isolated pop up continues, over central and northern suburbs of #Mumbai this time Stand and deliver type #MumbaiRains last 1 hr ⛈️ Powai 25 mm Ghatkopar 15 Dindoshi 13 mm Kurla, Marol 8 Thane and parts of north Navi Mumbai can see a sharp heavy shower with thunder… https://t.co/T0kzuGt7an pic.twitter.com/D1UT3GTqME — Athreya Shetty 🇮🇳 (@shetty_athreya) May 13, 2025

Morning Mumbai Rains Surprises Many

The morning #MumbaiRains activity today has likely surprised many. 🌧️ However, a morning spell of showers for the coastal areas was indeed anticipated based on the recent atmospheric conditions. Current #Goregaon east #Rain video by @catchsalil#WeatherUpdate #KonkanWeather https://t.co/tf6fmKeTNB pic.twitter.com/BBOwVEw2Wg — Abhijit Modak (कोकण हवामान)🌞🌦️⛈️ (@meet_abhijit) May 13, 2025

Heavy Rain in Kandivali and Goregaon

⛈️ Rain in many areas of Mumbai suburbs. Kandivali, Goregaon getting rains | 8:40 AM. #MumbaiRains https://t.co/tms3INnnjn pic.twitter.com/7T3KG0fRoo — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) May 13, 2025

