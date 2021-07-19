Mumbai Local Train Services Between CSTM And Thane Restored After Being Suspended For 15-20 Minutes Due to Waterlogging on Tracks Amid Heavy Rainfall:

Traffic restored. It was suspended for 15-20 mins — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) July 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)