It’s finally pouring in India’s maximum city. Yes, pre-monsoon rainfalls finally arrived in Mumbai much to the delight of the residents. The weather forecast had predicted rains in Mumbai this weekend, but it was only late Saturday evening the rains lashed out in the city. People took to Twitter to share photos and videos capturing the rainfall in Mumbai along with the hashtag #MumbaiRains on the micro-blogging platform. Netizens are also wishing each other ‘Happy First Monsoon’, enjoying the first rain showers this monsoon season.

Enjoy these #MumbaiRains photos and videos shared by Mumbaikars. One can understand the excitement shown by the people in the city after they have been battling the scorching heat for months. The first shower of rain is much-needed to to cool down and beat the heat!

Mumbai Rains Finally!

Pehli Barsat Sabhi Ko Mubarak

It's Raining in Mumbai

The Feeling of Witnessing First Rains

Aayega, Aayega

After seeing Rain in Mumbai but not in Kalyan Me #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ZQYmyVsf7a — Tanmay 🇮🇳 (@BeingTanu) June 10, 2023

