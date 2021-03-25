Mumbai on Thursday reported 5,504 new COVID-19 cases, 2,281 discharges, and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the city stand at 33,961 while the death toll has mounted to 11,620, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

