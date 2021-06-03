Mumbai Reports 961 Fresh Cases, 27 Deaths and 897 Recoveries Today

COVID19 | Mumbai reports 961 fresh cases, 27 deaths and 897 recoveries today; Recovery rate at 95% pic.twitter.com/XBlUxmlDQr — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)