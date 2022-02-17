Vikas Fhatak alias ‘Hindustani Bhau' granted bail by Mumbai sessions court in the matter of Dharavi Students Protest over online exams. Youtuber was arrested on 1st February by Dharavi Police and later sent to police custody by the court till February 4. Earlier to this, The social media influencer posted a video of him on Instagram allegedly instigating students.

