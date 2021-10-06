Religious places will reopen in Mumbai for devotees from October 7. Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple will allow devotees to visit the temple only through pre-booking QR codes on Temple Trust's app. As per Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust, only 250 devotees to be issued QR codes every hour for darshan. Religious places were closed in Maharashtra due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

Tweet By ANI:

