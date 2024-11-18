Mumbai woke up to a blanket of smog on November 18, reducing visibility in several parts of the city. Visuals from the Bandra Kurla Complex area captured the hazy skyline, highlighting the poor air quality. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will experience temperatures between 21 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. The weather forecast predicts fog or mist in the morning, with skies clearing as the day progresses. Weather Forecast Today, November 18: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex Covered in Smog

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A blanket of smog covered several parts of Mumbai city. (Visuals from around Bandra Kurla Complex area) pic.twitter.com/MGm00gMm19 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

