Sewree Police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly making obscene videos of women by peeping through cracks and windows in a slum in Mumbai. Geeta Chavan, DCP, Port Zone said that the accused have been booked under IPC sections 354(a), 292, 34 and IT Act. She further said that the accused have been sent to 2-day police custody.

