Mumbai traffic police constable dragged on the car's bonnet on Thursday, in a bid to stop it. The incident took place near Andheri's Azad Nagar metro station at JP Road. Police constable signaled the car to stop. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the car tried to flee the spot.

The traffic police constable sat on the bonnet of the car, and asked the car driver to step out of the vehicle. The video of the incident went viral on social media, Twittarati demand the arrest of the driver.

