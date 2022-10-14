Mumbai police today informed commuters that due to the water logging, vehicular movement is slow at Mankhurd railway station, South bound and Peddar road, north bound and at BD road towards Mahalaxmi temple. The traffic police also informed that Andheri subway has been closed for traffic due to water logging. The traffic police requested citizens to plan their commute accordingly. Meanwhile, according to IMD, Mumbai and nearby areas will receive heavy rains and thunderstorms today. Maharashtra Weather Forecast on October 14: Thunderstorms, Lightning, Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Other Cities

Check Tweets by Mumbai Traffic Police:

पेडर रोड येथे उत्तरेकडील वाहनांची वाहतूक मंदावली आहे. North bound vehicular movement is slow at Pedder Road.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 14, 2022

मानखुर्द रेल्वे स्थानकावर दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहनांची वाहतूक मंदावली आहे. South bound vehicular movement is slow at Mankhurd Railway Station. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 14, 2022

बीडी रोडवरून महालक्ष्मी मंदिराकडे उत्तरेकडे जाणारी वाहनांची वाहतूक मंदावली आहे. Northbound Vehicular movement is slow at B.D Road towards Mahalaxmi Temple. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 14, 2022

अंधेरी भुयारी मार्ग पाणी साचल्याने वाहतुकीसाठी बंद करण्यात आला आहे . Due to Water logging Andheri subway has been closed for traffic .#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 14, 2022

