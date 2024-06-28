The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai on Friday, June 28. The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius. Mumbai Rains: Parts of City, Its Neighbouring Districts Lashed by Rainfall, Typical Monsoon Showers Yet to Arrive (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Weather Forecast Today

Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. Generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in city & suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32°C and 25°C. pic.twitter.com/mde6gAfDWO — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 27, 2024

Mumbai Weather Live on Windy

