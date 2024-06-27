The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather forecast, informed that Mumbai is set to expect a generally cloudy day on Thursday, June 27. As per the Met department, Mumbai will also experience intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33°C and 25°C. Mumbai Rains: Parts of City, Its Neighbouring Districts Lashed by Rainfall, Typical Monsoon Showers Yet to Arrive (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Weather Forecast Today

Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. Generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in city & suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33°C and 25°C. pic.twitter.com/gz7KVUqMCk — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 26, 2024

Mumbai Weather Live on Windy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)