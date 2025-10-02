A shocking video from Gurdaspur, Punjab, has gone viral, showing a woman, Harjeet Kaur, thrashing her elderly mother-in-law, Gurbajan Kaur. In the clip, a boy can be heard pleading in Punjabi, “Mumma na karo (Don’t do it, mother),” as Harjeet pulls her mother-in-law’s hair, slaps her, hits her with a steel glass, and verbally abuses her. According to her son, Charatveer Singh, the assault is not an isolated incident but a recurring pattern. He claims Harjeet is an alcoholic who frequently abuses both his grandmother and father, sometimes even locking him in the house to prevent intervention. Gurbajan has alleged that her daughter-in-law pressures the family to transfer property into her name. While police have issued a warning to Harjeet, Charatveer insists on strict legal action. Mauganj Shocker: Woman Beats Father-in-Law to Death After He Objects to Her Durga Puja Dance in Front of Villagers in Madhya Pradesh.

Woman Caught Beating Mother-in-Law in Viral Video (Disturbing Video)

Old lady being assaulted so bad by her daughter-in-law and grandson is making video Please enquire and take action @PP_Gurdaspur @DcGurdaspur @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd pic.twitter.com/CEs3rrdFa1 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

