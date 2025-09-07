A chilling murder in Meerut’s Dorala Road late Saturday night has shocked locals. Bobby, 24, a clothes showroom salesman from Saradhna’s Takiyakeit locality, was brutally attacked with sharp weapons by his associate following a quarrel earlier that day. Returning home after watching Ganesh Visarjan, Bobby was ambushed and left critically injured. He was rushed to a private hospital, later referred to Meerut, but succumbed to his injuries. Following his death, enraged family members staged a protest at the police chowki, accusing Saradhna police of negligence for failing to act after the earlier clash. They alleged the murder could have been prevented if action was taken. Senior police officials inspected the scene, assuring swift arrest of the accused. Road Accident in Bundi: 1 Killed After Rajasthan Roadways Bus Runs Over Pedestrians, Video Surfaces.

Murder in Meerut (Disturbing Video)

Police Respond to Meerut Murder

