A 28-year-old man was killed after being run over by a Rajasthan Roadways bus in Bundi city on Friday, September 5. According to the police, the accident occurred around 1 pm near Devpura when the bus, attached to the Kota depot and heading to Jaipur, rammed into the pedestrians. The deceased has been identified as Lekhraj Gurjar. He died on the spot, while another pedestrian seen walking with him in CCTV footage managed to escape with minor injuries but was untraceable, the officer added. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. The driver was detained, and the bus was impounded. A case has been registered against the accused driver under the relevant sections. Dausa Road Accident: 11 Devotees Killed As Pickup Truck Collides With Container in Rajasthan; CM Bhajanlal Sharma Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

1 Killed in Road Accident in Bundi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)