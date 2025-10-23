A brutal daylight assault in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj area left contractual Roadways driver Ravendra Kumar alias Munnu dead after he was struck on the head with bricks by two men, an incident captured on CCTV on October 21. The video shows the victim trying to dodge the flying bricks and stones, but one attacker’s throw hit him fatally, causing him to collapse. Following his death, locals blocked Jeeti Road, vandalised vehicles, and demanded swift police action, accusing authorities of a delayed response. Dhoomanganj Inspector Amarnath Rai confirmed that an investigation is underway and police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, while the area has now returned to normal. Prayagraj DCP Manish Kumar stated the clash stemmed from a long-standing rivalry between groups and that the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem. Jaguar Crash in Prayagraj: 1 Killed, Several Injured As Speeding Luxury Car Hits Vehicles and Pedestrians; Drunk Driver Arrested After CCTV Video Surfaces.

CCTV Video Shows Brutal Daylight Assault on Roadways Driver in Prayagraj

Police Launch Investigation After 2 Men Kill Roadways Driver With Bricks

VIDEO | Prayagraj: A 40-year-old man, Rajan Pasi, reportedly a Roadways bus driver from Mirzapur depot, was allegedly beaten to death with bricks and stones near Mundera Chungi following a minor dispute. Police investigation is underway, while relatives blocked the… pic.twitter.com/u3Wdp7UlLh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2025

