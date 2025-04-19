A devastating building collapse in Delhi's Mustafabad area has claimed at least 11 lives, with five others injured and undergoing treatment, according to Delhi Police. The incident, which occurred early Saturday morning, has prompted ongoing search and rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies. The building collapsed between 2:30 and 3:00 AM, trapping several people inside. CCTV footage of the tragedy shows the moment the structure crumbled, releasing a cloud of dust. Authorities are continuing efforts to locate survivors as the death toll is expected to rise. Rescue teams are working around the clock to clear debris and bring closure to the affected families. Delhi Building Collapse: 4 Dead, 112 Still Trapped in Debris After Building Collapses in Mustafabad, Rescue Operation Underway.

Delhi Building Collapse: 11 Dead, Rescue Operations Continue in Mustafabad

UPDATE | Mustafabad, Delhi: So far, 11 deaths have been confirmed, and five are undergoing treatment: Delhi Police https://t.co/S3kitNO3VA — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

