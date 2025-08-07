In a tragic incident in Muzaffarnagar’s Mirapur area, a bus driver was allegedly beaten to death by a mob after his vehicle lost control and ran over bike riders on the Bahsuma road. The driver, identified as Mukesh, was rushed to the hospital after the assault but later succumbed to his injuries. The bike riders injured in the accident are currently undergoing treatment. An FIR for murder has been registered against more than six individuals involved in the mob attack. The incident, captured on video, has sparked outrage and prompted a police investigation. Muzaffarnagar: Cops Intervene As Kanwariyas Thrash Biker, Vandalise His Motorcycle With Sticks Over Minor Accident in UP; Video Surfaces.

Bus Driver Lynched After Crash in Muzaffarnagar

UP क़े मुज़फ्फरनगर में मीरापुर क़े बहसुमा मार्ग पर बस चालक ने संतुलन खोते हुए बाइक सवारो को कुचल दिया। जिसके बाद भीड़ ने बस क़े ड्राइवर मुकेश को जमकर पीटा। मुकेश की अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। भीड़ में शामिल 6 + पर हत्या की FIR हुई है। वही घायल बाइक सवार भी अस्पताल में एडमिट है। pic.twitter.com/uEyqw1rN70 — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) August 7, 2025

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)