A shocking incident in Muzaffarnagar’s Bhagela village saw a woman allegedly poison her husband’s coffee after he objected to her speaking with another man. The victim, Anuj Sharma, who works at a hospital in Meerut, had frequent arguments with his wife, Pinky alias Sana, over the issue. Their disputes had even led to police interventions in the past. On March 25, Pinky allegedly mixed poison in Anuj’s coffee, causing his health to deteriorate rapidly. He was rushed to a hospital in Khatauli and later referred to a higher center due to his critical condition. Following a complaint from Anuj’s family, police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Saurabh Rajput Murder: Accused Sahil Shukla, Muskan Rastogi Sent to De-Addiction Centre; Muskan Seeks Government Lawyer As Family Refuses To Fight Her Case.

Wife Allegedly Poisons Husband’s Coffee Over Dispute

