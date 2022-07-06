The MyGov Gujarat platform will empower 6.67 crores Gujaratis to contribute even more, towards nation-building. MyGov has evolved into a platform that allows citizens to contribute ideas and suggestions and make participative governance a reality.

MyGov Gujarat- The 18th MyGov State instance launched today The platform will empower 6.67 Crore Gujaratis to contribute even more, towards nation building Read more: https://t.co/HpfutbpxbR@mygovindia — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 6, 2022

