As the song, 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie RRR has received the Oscars for the Best Original Song, Union Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the cast of the song. Moreover, he got the song screened at CII Partnership Summit on Monday, March 13. RRR’s 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Oscars 2023: Indian Cricket Legend Sunil Gavaskar Attempts Signature Steps of the Blockbuster Song (Watch Video).

Naatu Naatu Played At CII Partnership Summit

#WATCH | Delhi: RRR movie's 'Naatu Naatu' song clip was played during CII Partnership Summit attended by Union minister Piyush Goyal. 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR has won the #Oscar for the Best Original Song. pic.twitter.com/ur2TBaNq4k — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)