"Naatu Naatu" has made India and Indians proud by winning the prestigious Best Original Song award at the Oscars 2023. Amidst this, during the India vs Australia 4th Test match Day 5, former cricketer and a legend of the game, Sunil Gavaskar, between his commentary stint, celebrates to the achievement by trying the signature steps of the song. Known for his incredible footwork against spin it's only natural that he will have some grasp over dancing footworks too. RRR’s Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars 2023: Dinesh Karthik’s Early Morning Prediction Comes True.

Sunil Gavaskar Attempts Signature Steps of 'Naatu Naatu'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)