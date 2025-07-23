In a sensational bust, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) members raided a Blinkit store in Besa, Nagpur, exposing 8-minute deliveries of banned items including hookah flavours, rolling papers, cigarettes, and even sexual desire-enhancing “couple chocolates.” Acting on the tip-off, Nagpur Police raided the outlet and seized illegal products worth INR 77,048. The discovery of erotic products being sold alongside tobacco has triggered public outrage and raised alarming questions over Blinkit’s compliance and content moderation in online quick commerce. Noida: Gang Offers Sex to Gay Men, Record Obscene Videos and Extort Money From Them; 3 Arrested (Watch Video).

Nagpur Blinkit Store Raided Over Delivery of Banned Hookah and Sex Products

Shiv Sena (Shinde group) reach #Blinkit store at 📍Besa and finds #HookahFlavour, #RollingPaper, #Cigarettes being delivered online in 8mins. Following which Nagpur police raided Blinkit store & seized illegal items worth ₹ 77,048. pic.twitter.com/iTBE9TMr4C — Shashank Gattewar | Nagpur (@SGattewar_NGP) July 22, 2025

🚨"Alert: @Blinkit selling banned hookah products & sexual desire enhancing couple chocolates in #Nagpur! 🚨 Violating laws & risking youth health. I Demand strict action against the company ! #Blinkit #BannedHookah #Hindu@JPNadda pic.twitter.com/i3MzGr35gf — Rahul Pande (@Rahulpandeindia) July 20, 2025

