In a sensational bust, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) members raided a Blinkit store in Besa, Nagpur, exposing 8-minute deliveries of banned items including hookah flavours, rolling papers, cigarettes, and even sexual desire-enhancing “couple chocolates.” Acting on the tip-off, Nagpur Police raided the outlet and seized illegal products worth INR 77,048. The discovery of erotic products being sold alongside tobacco has triggered public outrage and raised alarming questions over Blinkit’s compliance and content moderation in online quick commerce. Noida: Gang Offers Sex to Gay Men, Record Obscene Videos and Extort Money From Them; 3 Arrested (Watch Video).

Nagpur Blinkit Store Raided Over Delivery of Banned Hookah and Sex Products

