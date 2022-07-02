A 2.5-year-old female leopard was spotted in Nashik's Ashok Nagar this morning. RFO Nashik, Ketan Birari said, "We immediately mobilized our rescue team." Birari said that they took the help of a veterinary doctor and darted the leopard with a tranquilizer. "He would be released by evening," the IFO added.

Check tweet:

Nashik, Maharashtra | A 2.5-year-old female leopard was spotted in Nashik's Ashok Nagar this morning. We immediately mobilized our rescue team. We took the help of a veterinary doctor & darted him with a tranquilizer. He would be released by evening: RFO Nashik, Ketan Birari pic.twitter.com/R7ydyqPnd4 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)