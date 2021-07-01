New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address medical fraternity on the occassion of the National Doctors' Day 2021. PM Modi, in a tweetm lauded doctors of the country for their efforts in the figh against COVID-19. The event will be hosted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Viewers can catch the live streaminmg of the programme on the official youtube channel of IMA. Happy Doctor’s Day 2021 Greetings: Celebrate National Doctors’ Day in India With WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, SMS, Wishes and Quotes on July 1.

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted, "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg."

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)