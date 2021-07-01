India celebrates National Doctor’s Day on July 1 every year. This date was selected to ring in this important observance as a way to honour noble physician, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. July 1 marks both his birth and death anniversary. Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy also served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. On National Doctors’ Day 2021, people celebrate the doctors in their lives. Send them best wishes and happy greetings for protecting them in dire situations.

Happy National Doctor’s Day 2021 Greetings and Messages

Happy Doctor's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Doctor’s Day to an Amazing Doctor! May You Be Blessed With the Happiness and Love That You Have Given to Society!

Happy Doctor's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Doctor’s Day. I Wish That Your Days Turn To Be As Healthy and Wonderful As You Do for Your Patients!

Happy Doctor's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Feel Much Better When You Know That You Have a Good Doctor To Take Care of Your Health. To One Such Doctor, I Wish a Happy Doctor’s Day.

Happy Doctor's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on Doctor’s Day to All the Doctors Who Always Put Their Patients Before Anything Else.

Happy Doctor's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Being a Doctor Is a Great Responsibility and You Are Doing Really Amazing. Sending You Warm Wishes on Doctor’s Day.

Happy Doctor’s Day 2021 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Quotes & Wishes To Send on 1st of July

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)