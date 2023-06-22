At the Rashtrapati Bhavan today, President Droupadi Murmu honoured nurses with the National Florence Nightingale Awards for 2022 and 2023 at the Rashrapati Bhavan in Delhi on June 22. The awards symbolise appreciation for the excellent services that nurses and other nursing professionals have provided to society. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry introduced it in 1973. Assam: Medical Team Stuck in Brahmaputra Sandbar Rescued.

Watch Video of the National Florence Nightingale Awards:

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu presents the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2022 and 2023 to Nurses, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/lRjGAcIODi — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

