President Droupadi Murmu honoured nurses with the National Florence Nightingale Awards for 2022 and 2023 at the Rashrapati Bhavan in Delhi on June 22 to honour their contribution to society. Major General Smita Devrani and Amita Devrani, who are sisters, were also presented with the award. Major General Smita Devrani is the Additional Director General of the MNS (Military Nursing Service), and Brigadier Amita Devrani is the Brigadier MNS, Headquarters, Southern Command. The National Florence Nightingale Award, established by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in 1973, honours nurses and nursing professionals for their excellent contributions to society. The Devrani sisters' honour is a deserving tribute to their extraordinary commitment and nearly four decades of service. National Florence Nightingale Awards 2022-2023: President Droupadi Murmu Presents Honours to Nurses at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi (Watch Video).

See Pics of National Florence Nightingale Award Recipients:

Delhi | President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces conferred the National Florence Nightingale award on Additional Director General (ADG) of Military Nursing Service (MNS) Major General Smita Devrani & Brigadier MNS, Headquarters, Southern Command… pic.twitter.com/l5fGz9fIfV — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

National Florence Nightingale Awardees

President Droupadi Murmu presented National Florence Nightingale Awards for 2022 & 2023 to nurses at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/NVlc3YuArK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 22, 2023

President Murmu Presents National Florence Nightingale Awards:

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu presents the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2022 and 2023 to Nurses https://t.co/3AdklyHhkX — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 22, 2023

