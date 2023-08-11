An encounter with naxals in the Kolhan area in Jharkhand has led to the loss of CRPF constable Sushant Kumar Khuntia's life, while Munna Lal Yadav sustained injuries. AV Homkar, IG Operations, reported that the security team, comprising CRPF, Jharkhand police, CoBRA, and Jharkhand Jaguar, was engaged in an ongoing drive against naxals. The operation has yielded significant results, including destroying a major naxal camp, as authorities target top Maoist leader Misir Besra. Munna Lal Yadav, injured in the encounter, is currently recovering and out of danger. 10 Policemen Killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Video Showing Terrifying Moments After IED Blast in Dantewada Surfaces.

CRPF Constable Killed, Another Injured in Encounter with Naxals

#WATCH | AV Homkar, IG Operations says, "...Today during the drive when the team was going ahead, they had an encounter with naxals. In this CRPF constable, Sushant Kumar Khuntia and Munna Lal Yadav got injured. We evacuated them but sadly Sushant Kumar lost his life. Munna Lal… pic.twitter.com/FvzsVeyrmA — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)