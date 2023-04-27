A video has surfaced showing the horrific moments of the aftermath of an explosion carried out by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. As many as 10 jawans of Chhattisgarh police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian driver were killed on Wednesday in the untoward incident that took place under Aranpur police station limits. In the video, a person can be seen crawling to the side of the road right after the blast followed by sounds of firing. Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Police Release Names of DRG Personnel, Driver Killed in IED Blast in Dantewada.

Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack Video

#WATCH | Viral video surfaces showing moments after Dantewada Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh (Source: Unverified) pic.twitter.com/6UXfOOhz5c — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

