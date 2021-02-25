#WATCH In Puducherry, PM Modi says, "If you ask me to share my manifesto for Puducherry, I will say - I want Puducherry to be the Best. NDA wants to make Puducherry the BEST. By BEST, I mean -- B for business hub, E for education hub, S for spiritual hub, and T for tourism hub". pic.twitter.com/jOgmnG0CG2 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

