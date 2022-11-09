Several buildings in Doti were reduced to debris after a powerful earthquake of 6.6 magnitude jolted west Nepal. Reportedly, this was the third quake that hit the Himalayan country. Two other earthquakes with magnitudes 5.7 and 4.1 occurred in Nepal yesterday night. Earthquake in Nepal: Tremors Felt in Lucknow, Parts of Uttar Pradesh As 6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Himalayan Country.

Earthquake in Nepal:

Nepal | Visuals from Doti where buildings were reduced to debris in wake of the 3rd earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 (as per National Seismological Center,Nepal) that occurred late last night 2 other earthquakes with magnitudes 5.7 & 4.1 occurred there y'day (Pic: Nepal Army) pic.twitter.com/qqlQ14LkLO — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

